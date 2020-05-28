Watch Connor McDavid address NHL’s return-to-play plan | CBC Sports

Jimmys Post

Watch today at 2 p.m. ET as Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and defenceman Darnell Nurse react to the NHL’s unveiling of it’s return-to-play plan.

On Tuesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league and the NHLPA agreed to a return-to-play format, which end the rest of the regular season and begin a 24-team playoff plan.

The 24-team plan would see the top-4 clubs in the Eastern and Western Conference play two mini round-robin tournaments to determine seeding for the playoffs.

The other eight teams in each conference would play best-of-five “play-in” series — No. 5 versus No. 12, No. 6 versus No. 11, No. 7 versus No. 10, and No. 8 versus No. 9 — to determine the 16 clubs left standing in the playoffs.

The league hopes to have players at team facilities early next month under strict health and safety guidelines, hold training camps sometime after July 1 and begin playing games by early August.

In the West, the best-of-five matchups would include Edmonton versus Chicago, Nashville versus Arizona, Vancouver versus Minnesota, and Calgary versus Winnipeg.

The East’s best-of-five “play-in” series would see Pittsburgh versus Montreal, Carolina versus the New York Rangers, the New York Islanders versus Florida, and Toronto versus Columbus



