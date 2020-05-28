Watch Dave Matthews return to Verizon’s ‘Pay It Forward Live’ for second live-stream concert on May 28

Dave Matthews returns to Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19, for a second live-streamed concert this Thursday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Matthews kicked off the series on March 26 from his home in Seattle, where he will perform again for Pay It Forward Live’s grand finale. Matthews’s performance will be archived and available on demand here for one week.

“It’s very important to try and find ways to look after the businesses that you love, those people that are in your hometown, who are part of who you are,” says Matthews. “Figure out a way to help those people if you can help.”

Matthews is the final headliner for Pay It Forward Live. Other exclusive concerts in the series have included Alicia Keys, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, Luke Bryan, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Janelle Monáe, Chance the Rapper and Usher. Details about how Pay It Forward Live will evolve this summer, as Verizon continues to support and provide resources for the small business community, will be announced soon.

Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers have been encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, buying a gift card to be used when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon has donated $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses for each use of the hashtag #PayItForwardLive in addition to its existing pledge of $7.5 million. More information can be found at Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive.

Verizon is the parent company of Yahoo.

