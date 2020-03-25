Watch Dave Matthews’s livestream concert: Verizon’s weekly series ‘Pay It Forward Live’ kicks off Thursday 8 p.m. ET to support small businesses affected by COVID-19

Verizon has launched Pay It Forward Live, a weekly streaming concert series to support small businesses affected by COVID-19, debuting this Thursday with one of music’s most legendary live acts, Dave Matthews, with more artists to be announced. Bookmark this page and come back to watch Dave Matthews’s can’t-miss solo performance on Thursday, March 26, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET!

During the course of this exciting eight-week series, artists will perform from their homes and interact with fans through Twitter, giving fans a way to connect during this time of social distancing. Pay It Forward Live will stream live every Tuesday/Thursday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on @Verizon’s Twitter handle and here on Yahoo Entertainment.

Understanding the toll of closing their doors to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Verizon will donate $2.5 million to help support small businesses through a donation up to $5 million that will be unlocked as Pay It Forward viewers call out support for their favorite local businesses as they watch. Verizon will donate $2.5 million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), an organization which forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America. Each week, Verizon will unlock an additional $2.5 million as viewers tag their favorite local businesses during the performances, bringing the total donation to $5 million.

“Small businesses are being impacted in extraordinary ways as we all fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO, Verizon. “These companies provide employment opportunities, goods, services and gathering places that are the soul of local communities. Support from Pay It Forward will help ensure they survive this unprecedented time.”

The funds from Pay It Forward Live are in addition to Verizon’s combined $12 million donation to nonprofits directed at supporting students and healthcare first responders, including No Kid Hungry, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund, Direct Relief and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s global response.

Verizon’s support for small businesses also includes adding 15GB of high speed data for wireless consumer and small business customers to be automatically applied with no customer action necessary; providing first responders with priority and preemption abilities for voice and data and no data caps for consumer and small business Fios and DSL broadband internet plans.

Find out more about what Verizon is doing to help its customers during the coronavirus pandemic here.

For information on how you can help, visit the LISC site.

For the latest news on the evolving coronavirus outbreak, follow along here. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

Verizon is the parent company of Yahoo.