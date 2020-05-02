WATCH – David Beckham reflects on Sir Alex Ferguson’s Flying Boot

Tommy Docherty, Manchester United’s manager from 1972-77, once described Sir Alex Ferguson as “a crackpot and a bully.” Paul Ince, Roy Keane and Ruud van Nistelrooy would more or less agree after falling out with Ferguson. But possibly the most famous of the dressing room bust-ups happened on February 15, 2003, between the Scotsman and David Beckham.

Manchester United was knocked out of the FA Cup when it lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the fifth round. And Beckham, who was caught ball-watching during Arsenal’s second goal, faced Ferguson’s ire.

The two exchanged words in a heated discussion in the dressing room manager and in a fit of rage, Feguson kicked a boot at Beckham that caught the latter right above his eye.

Ferguson described in My Autobiography what happened after: “He was around 12 feet from me. Between us on the floor lay a row of boots. David swore. I moved towards him, and as I approached I kicked a boot. It hit him right above the eye. Of course, he rose to have a go at me and the players stopped him.” FULL STORY – Beckham, the beanie and the boot cut

Years later, here’s how Beckham recalled the incident –