Watch FaZe Clan’s Cizzorz and Pokimane face off on ‘Fortnite’ in Verizon’s weekly series ‘Pay It Forward Live’

Pokimane and Cizzorz of FaZe Clan team up to play Fortnite Tuesday, April 7 for the latest installment of Verizon’s twice-weekly Pay It Forward Live streaming series to support small businesses affected by COVID-19. Watch the action live above beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The streamers have notably crossed paths before, when Cizzorz challenged Poki to complete his now infamous escape-room-like Fortnite obstacle course, resulting in an entertaining rage quit — but tonight the two high-level players will be teaming up to chase Victory Royales together in support of a great cause.

The two superstar streamers will not only be gaming live, but they will also engage with viewers, encouraging fans to support businesses in their own communities by doing what they can to support them — shop online, make a purchase in advance for when the crisis is over and the businesses reopen, or order a meal. Verizon will also donate $10 to support small businesses, up to $2.5 million, when the hashtag #PayItForwardLive is used on Twitter.

Pokimane and Cizzorz will live stream Tuesday, April 7 as part of Verizon’s “Pay It Forward Live.” (Photo: Getty Images) More

“I am honored to be included in the second #PayItForwardLIVE gaming event with Verizon,” said Cizzorz. “Small businesses are such an important part of my life and they are struggling right now due to the COVID crisis. I want to bring the FaZe Clan community and my voice to support this important initiative.” Last week’s first Pay It Forward game streaming event featured Cizzorz’s FaZe Clan colleague Nate Hill and Marshmello.

“I am proud to be a part of #PayItForwardLIVE with Verizon in support of their important initiative to help small businesses,” said Pokimane. “I’m so fortunate to still be able to do my job but others aren’t as lucky and I hope that our efforts can help some of those in need through this crisis.”

Cizzorz has been on the scene since 2011, starting his career by releasing Call of Duty: Black Ops videos on YouTube. Over the years he’s set several top 50 records in various Call of Duty installments but more recently has been focused on Fortnite. Cizzorz more than 4 million YouTube subscribers, and in addition to his stellar gameplay is know for creating uber-tough Fortnite obstacle courses, well known to be nearly impossible to complete even for pro-level players.

Pokimane has been live streaming on Twitch since 2013 and has grown to be one of the most popular streamers on the platform, amassing more than 100 million views there. Initially starting out by playing and commentating the super popular MOBA game League of Legends, Poki hopped on the Fortnite train in 2018. In addition to being one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, she also runs two extremely successful YouTube channels with a combined subscriber count topping 5 million.

The Pokimane-Cizzorz gameplay will be archived here for one week.

Verizon is the parent company of Yahoo.

