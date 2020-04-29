Watch Janelle Monáe’s live-stream concert from her home for Verizon’s ‘Pay It Forward Live’

Get ready to see Janelle Monáe, up-close and personal. On Thursday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, the Grammy-nominated superstar will perform a special and intimate concert direct from her home for Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19. Her performance will be archived and available on demand here for one week.

“I am excited to perform for Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live series which benefits small businesses,” says Monáe. “Our local coffee shops, markets, book stores, nail salons and restaurants are the souls of our communities. We need to make sure we are surrounding all small businesses — especially black- and LGBTQ-owned — with support and love so that they can open their doors again one day soon.”

Monáe, one of the most celebrated artists of our time and an eight-time Grammy nominee, is the latest musical headliner for Pay It Forward Live. The exclusive concerts kicked off last month with Dave Matthews, and have continued in recent weeks with Alicia Keys, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, country hitmaker Luke Bryan and sibling superstars Billie Eilish and Finneas.

Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, buying a gift card to be used when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses for each use of the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE.

More information can be found at Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive.

