Watch Jeremy Renner in action in gritty trailer for Paramount+’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Paramount+’s upcoming drama series Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Dianne Wiest as members of the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where incarceration is the only thriving industry. The show, created by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, aims to tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, as the McLusky family seeks to bring order and justice to a town with neither. As one character ominously says, it seems like Kingstown is the kind of place that will tear you to pieces.

Mayor of Kingstown also stars Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa. The show premieres Sunday, Nov. 14 on Paramount+.