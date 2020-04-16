Watch Luke Bryan’s live-stream concert from his home for Verizon’s ‘Pay It Forward Live’

Get ready for multiplatinum country superstar Luke Bryan like you’ve never seen him before. The six-time CMT Artist of the Year, 2019 ACM Album of the Decade Award winner and American Idol judge performed an intimate show, direct from his home, on Thursday, April 16. His performance will be archived and available on demand here for one week.

Luke Bryan is the latest headliner for Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s weekly streaming concert series to support small businesses affected by COVID-19. The exclusive shows kicked off last month with Dave Matthews, and have continued in recent weeks with Alicia Keys and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to tag their favorite local businesses and do what they can to support them — shop online, make a purchase in advance for when the crisis is over and the businesses reopen, or order a meal. Verizon will also donate $10 to support small businesses, up to $2.5 million, each time the hashtag #PayItForwardLive is used.

