Watch Marshmello and FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill battle on ‘Fortnite’ in Verizon’s weekly series ‘Pay It Forward Live’

Marshmello and Nate Hill of FaZe Clan square off in a Fortnite battle royale Tuesday, March 31 for the latest installment of Verizon’s twice-weekly Pay It Forward Live streaming series to support small businesses affected by COVID-19. Watch the action live above beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The EDM icon, who has played live sets within Fortnite’s virtual world, and the superstar gamer will not only go head-to-head, but they will also engage with viewers, encouraging fans to support businesses in their own communities by using the hashtag #PayItForwardLive on Twitter and Twitch to unlock funds from Verizon.

“So many of us have been affected by the COVID-19 virus, and now more than ever we need to stand together and help each other. I’m proud to be teaming up with Verizon and Nate Hill to help small businesses,” said Marshmello, a.k.a. Christopher Comstock. “As a musician a lot of my business is supported by the men and women in local communities and their businesses who help bring shows and festivals to life and who are now out of work for an unknown amount of time. Let’s Pay It Forward and help them now!”

Marshmello plays live set on Fortnite. (Image: Epic)

“The COVID-19 virus has taken a toll on many of us, small businesses especially,” adds Hill, a member of the Esports collective FaZe Clan. “I am proud FaZe Clan is teaming up with Verizon to help small businesses in need. As a gamer, I rely on these companies like local restaurants for food every day. I am honored to take part in the Pay It Forward initiative and help those in need.”

The Marshmello-Hill gameplay will be archived here for one week.

With small businesses nationwide closing their doors to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, Verizon will donate $2.5 million to help support them by giving up to $5 million each week as Pay It Forward viewers call out their favorite local businesses on Twitter during the live event. Verizon will donate $2.5 million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), an organization which forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America.

The funds from Pay It Forward Live are in addition to Verizon’s combined $12 million donation to nonprofits directed at supporting students and healthcare first responders, including No Kid Hungry, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund, Direct Relief and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s global response.

During the course of this eight-week series, gamers, celebrities and artists will perform from their homes and interact with fans through Twitter during this time of social distancing. Pay It Forward Live will stream live every Tuesday/Thursday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on @Verizon’s Twitter handle and here on Yahoo Entertainment. Pay It Forward Live kicked off last week with a special acoustic solo set from Dave Matthews.

Find out more about what Verizon is doing to help its customers during the coronavirus pandemic here.

Verizon is the parent company of Yahoo.