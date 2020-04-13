Watch MLB player Hunter Pence and Dignitas esports athlete Damonte play ‘League of Legends’ in Verizon’s weekly series ‘Pay It Forward Live’

For the latest installment of Verizon’s twice-weekly Pay It Forward Live streaming series to support small businesses affected by COVID-19, pro Dignitas gamer Tanner Damonte will team up and coach Hunter Pence, the four-time All-Star outfielder on the San Francisco Giants, as they both play League of Legends Tuesday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event will be archived and available on demand here for one week.

The duo will not only be gaming live, but they will also engage with viewers, encouraging fans to support businesses in their own communities by doing what they can to support them — shop online, make a purchase in advance for when the crisis is over and the businesses reopen, or order a meal. Verizon will also donate $10 to support small businesses, up to $2.5 million, when the hashtag #PayItForwardLive is used on Twitter.

Dignitas League of Legends Mid Laner Damonte and pro baseball player Hunter Pence team up on Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live. (Photo: Getty Images) More

“I am thankful and honored for the opportunity to partner with Verizon for their Pay It Forward initiative,” said Hunter Pence. “This is a great movement to help support small businesses in a time of need. Working together means a lot to me and it’s important to come together to make a positive impact on our community and relationships during this crisis.”

“After growing up in the Bay Area all my life, I am so excited to play League of Legends with the Bay Area’s very own Hunter Pence,” said Damonte. “I look forward to teaching him how I train and compete as a professional esports athlete and I’m proud to use this as an opportunity to pay it forward in support of small businesses.”

