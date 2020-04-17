Watch: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s daily lockdown schedule – Times of India

NEW DELHI: With the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3, India’s fight against the deadly coronavirus continues. Sporting activities across the globe have come to a standstill, including the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) which on Thursday was postponed till further notice.

Amidst all this, to bring on some smiles to their fans, Mumbai Indians shared the daily routine of their star batsman and captain Rohit Sharma.

In a video posted by MI on Twitter, the ‘hitman‘ can be seen performing household duties alongside wife Ritika.

From his morning beverage to weight training, squats and crunches at home, from enjoying time with his daughter to washing and cooking, Rohit’s ‘my day in lockdown’ has been catalogued in this video.

1 – ☕2 – 🏋️3 – 👨👩👧4 – 👨🍳5 – 📺Out of 5️⃣, how close is your daily routine to what the Hitman follows?… https://t.co/R7pPUylxmk — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 1587049200000

PM Narendra Modi on April 14 extended the nation wide lockdown for nineteen more days till May 3 to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

