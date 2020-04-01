WATCH: Novak Djokovic wins ‘pan’tastic rally in his living room tennis court



Novak Djokovic ultimately won the point in the home tennis rally.

Novak Djokovic has always had his own way with his eccentric interviews, his impersonations and his charm in general. Even in self-isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic, the World No.1 has found a ‘pan’tastic way to keep himself entertained on Wednesday.

With the French Open, ATP and WTA Tours suspended until June 7, tennis players have found themselves with nothing to do at home. Roger Federer took to some home training in the snow, and now the Serbian is seen playing tennis at home with a cooking pan as his racquet and a couple of chairs as the net.

Competition never stops 💪🏼😂 #tennisathome🎾🏠 Такмичење није престало 😂 pic.twitter.com/JG8ux5DSdB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 31, 2020

The 17-time Grand Slam winner has been spending some quality time with his family ever since he closed himself off indoors, mostly with his children. He even cosplayed the literary character, Captain Hook, from J. M. Barrie’s play “Peter Pan” at home with the minimum supplies to pass his time.

My version of Captain Hook 😂🥄🏴‍☠️ #dadlife #stayhome Moja verzija Kapetana Kuke 🤣🌊⚓ pic.twitter.com/AbtGiRqy52 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 24, 2020

Apart from having fun with his family at home and recreating the experience of playing tennis, Djokovic has joined the fight against the global pandemic too. Earlier, he and his wife Jelena donated one million euros to help Serbia buy respirators and other equipments to combat the coronavirus.

“Our donation is for the purchase of life-saving respirators and other sanitary equipment,” he said in a statement.

So far, there are 900 positive cases of COVID-19 in Serbia. The number of infections around the world has crossed 8,50,000 while at least 42,000 people have died from the virus. Italy and Spain have accounted for half the deaths, while the toll in the US has crossed China’s.

