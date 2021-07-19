Watch Olivia Rodrigo and Dr. Fauci read fan tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine

“If Olivia Rodrigo tells you to get vaccinated, you get vaccinated” — that’s both the first tweet read by the pop singer in a new viral video and the whole dang point of the video itself.

The White House put out a new video featuring Olivia Rodrigo — the singer of “Driver’s License” — and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The two read viral vaccine tweets that mentioned Fauci and Rodrigo after she visited the White House earlier this week.

Along the way, the White House video urged folks to get vaccinated and slipped in a few facts about the COVID vaccine. It also revealed that Fauci’s favorite concert and that he does not, in fact, know what man crush Monday means.