WATCH: On this day – Crystal Palace battles back from 3-0 down versus Liverpool

Days after losing a crucial Premier League fixture at home against Chelsea, Steven Gerrard-led Liverpool conceded further ground in the title race with a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

For more than an hour, it had dominated Tony Pulis’s Palace side and turned its dominance into goals. Joe Allen and Luis Suarez struck either side of a Damien Delaney own-goal to put the visitor 3-0 up after 55 minutes and seemingly set for three points in south London.

The course of the match changed when Delaney scored in the 79th minute. It was 3-2 two minutes later with forward Dwight Gayle converting from close range. He would score another, two minutes before regulation time, to draw Palace level at 3-3.