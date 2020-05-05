Watch Rapper Moneybagg Yo Debut an Unreleased Track, ‘Still’

If we’ve learned anything from our video series, “Unreleased”—where artists play never-before-heard songs from the depths of their hard drives—is that not everything you record makes the cut. Even if you love the song, think it’s even a standout track, sometimes it doesn’t fit everything going on in the album.

That was definitely the case for Moneybagg Yo, a rapper (who’s signed to Yo Gotti’s label, by the way) from Memphis, Tennessee, whose songs have earned multiple spots on the Billboard charts. When we asked him to show us something from his archives that his fans haven’t heard before, he played us the trap-beat-heavy “Still,” which was one of the dropouts from one of those chart-topping albums.

“It’s a vibe,” he says. “It’s one of those trap joints. Like the only reason why I ain’t put it out—we made the tape and I had so many songs. I couldn’t choose. And that one had to take the fall. But it’s hard though, for sure.”