Watch: Roger Federer makes sure he remembers trick shots with snow training



Roger Federer practices in snow after undergoing knee surgery in home quarantine (Source: Screengrab)

With sports all around the world coming to a halt and star athletes practicing social distancing, focus has shifted to social media. Many sporting personalities have not only made a contribution and pledged their support against the disease, but have also played an active role in communicating the message of ‘staying at home’ to their fans.

In a delight for his fans on Twitter after undergoing knee surgery, Roger Federer hit a series of tweeners and behind-the-back shots with perfect precision against a wall with what looked like heavy snow falling. Practicing home quarantine due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Federer said that he was ‘making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome”

The video eclipsed one million views on Twitter about two hours after it was posted. Federer, currently No. 4 in the FedEx ATP Rankings, last competed in the semi-finals of the Australian Open before undergoing right knee surgery in February. If his recent video shows anything, it’s that the 38-year-old has not lost his touch.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Gerard Pique, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and tennis star Rafael Nadal were among those who participated in the charity event organised to raise funds for the purchase of medical supplies and to support fans confined to their homes.

