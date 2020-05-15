Watch Sabrina Carpenter In ‘Short History of the Long Road’ Trailer!

Sabrina Carpenter gets behind the wheel of her van in the trailer for The Short History of the Long Road!

The 21-year-old entertainer stars in the new indie movie, which hit the film festival circuit last year and took home a few awards for the film and Sabrina.

Here’s a synopsis: For teenage Nola (Carpenter), home is the open road. Her self-reliant father (Steven Ogg) is her anchor in a life of transience. The pair criss-cross the United States in a lovingly refurbished RV, making ends meet through odd jobs while relishing their independence.

A shocking rupture, though, casts Nola out on her own. She makes her way to Albuquerque, New Mexico in search of a mother she never knew, only for her motor home to break down unexpectedly.

But after forging a bond with an auto body shop owner (Danny Trejo), Nola senses the possibility of mooring her ship in this storm.

In case you missed it, Sabrina‘s other new movie Clouds found a new home at Disney+. Find out when it’s coming out!