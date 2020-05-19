Watch: Self-proclaimed Tai chi master knocked out in 30 seconds by amateur martial arts fighter



Tai chi master Ma Baoguo could not land a single punch (Youtube screengrab)

69-year-old Ma Baoguo, a Chinese tai chi master who claimed that he could knock out his country’s UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, was knocked out by an amateur fighter in less than 30 seconds in a tournament in Shandong over the weekend.

Ma’s comments made rounds on the internet earlier as well when he challenged MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong last year before being easily defeated.

On his domestic debut, the self-proclaimed master of Hunyuan tai chi went up against the 49-year-old Wang Qingmin, a former martial arts coach and amateur fighter.

However, the fight was over in a matter of seconds. Qingmin’s punches were too much to handle for the elderly Baoguo as he was knocked down twice before falling flat on his back in just 30 seconds.

In the viral video, Baoguo seemed out of place and was knocked unconscious quite quickly.

Earlier Baoguo had claimed to have beaten British MMA fighter Irving posting a video of the two fighting. Later on, Irving clarified that he was hired as an “actor” to fight an “old Kung fu guy”.

“Recently, probably because of the tension about the MMA fighter challenging traditional martial arts in China, he decided to edit the footage and claim he’d beaten me in a real fight. When I heard I just thought it was a bit ridiculous and I felt sorry for him, and thought he was just rather sad,” Irving wrote in his statement on his Facebook page.

