fbpx
Latest News
Watch SpaceX’s Starship SN15 land and not blow up
May 7, 2021

Watch SpaceX’s Starship SN15 land and not blow up

Fifteenth time’s the charm, it would seem. 

Late Wednesday afternoon SpaceX’s Starship SN15 successfully completed its high-altitude flight test, and, crucially, landed afterward in one piece in Boca Chica, Texas. 

“Starship landing nominal!” exclaimed SpaceX founder Elon Musk. 

Wednesday’s test stands in stark contrast to the fate of earlier Starship prototypes, many of which ran into various forms of trouble. Prototypes and , for example, had the tiny problem of exploding. So did SN10.

SEE ALSO: Watch the SpaceX Starship prototype successfully land (and then explode)

Of course, there was the small issue of SN15’s base appearing slightly on fire for a while after touchdown. But hey, when it comes to Musk’s vision for the future colonization of Mars, of which Starship plays a pivotal role, that hardly seems like that big of a deal.

Source link

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now