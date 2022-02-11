Watch the eerie and beautiful opening titles for Netflix’s ‘The House’

Everybody loves a good opening title sequence, right?

On Wednesday, Netflix shared the hauntingly scored main titles for The House, a three-in-one stop-motion movie from Enda Walsh about a mysterious house affecting the families that live there across different eras.

With its eerie string music and slowly revolving rooms, it certainly looks like a suitably creepy opener to a dark animation.

The House is available to stream now on Netlfix.

