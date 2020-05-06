Watch the Zac Brown Band’s live-stream concert for Verizon’s ‘Pay It Forward Live’

Get ready to see the Zac Brown Band like you’ve never seen them before. On Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum country group will perform a special and intimate concert for Pay It Forward Live, Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19. Their performance will be archived and available on demand here for one week.

“As a small business-owner myself, I’m excited to join Verizon to help support so many local businesses who have been impacted by this global pandemic,” says Brown. “It’s so important we all stay home and flatten the curve, but small businesses have been impacted as a result. It’s up to us to work together and support one another, and I’m honored to do my part in helping those who are hurting right now.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Zac Brown Band performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) More

The Zac Brown Band is the latest headliner for Pay It Forward Live. The exclusive concerts kicked off March 26 with Dave Matthews, and have continued in recent weeks with Alicia Keys, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, country superstar Luke Bryan, Grammy-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas, and pop star Janelle Monáe.

Over the course of Pay It Forward Live, viewers are encouraged to do what they can to support local businesses in their own communities by shopping online, buying a gift card to be used when businesses reopen or ordering a meal. Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses for each use of the hashtag #PayItForwardLIVE. More information can be found at Verizon.com/PayItForwardLive.