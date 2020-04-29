Watch these Irrfan Khan masterpieces to understand his brilliance
Piku
(2015)
In this heartwarming comedy of a father-daughter relationship (with plenty of bathroom humor), Khan plays a taxi driver with family drama of his own. It’s a classic Khan sidekick role as his wisdom ends up carrying much of the film’s message.
Available on: YouTube, Google Play, iTunes
The Lunchbox
(2013)
This is about as perfect a movie as it gets. Khan plays Saajan Fernandes, an everyman accountant who has just been widowed. He accidentally starts to receive lunches with notes in them (made by a woman trying to save her own marriage) and a virtual affair begins and blossoms.
The Namesake
(2006)
It’s one of those rare cases where the movie might be better than the book — and that’s all because of Irrfan Khan. He plays Ashoke Ganguli, an Indian immigrant in America, grappling with a new land, a new wife and big dreams. The scenes between him and Tabu, who plays his wife, are sweet and memorable, holding universal lessons about how true love might actually come after marriage.
In Treatment
(2010)
This is the only TV series I am including but the intensity and simplicity of a show about a psychotherapist and his clients plays to Khan’s strengths. Khan plays Sunil, who leaves India after his wife’s death to move in with his son and daughter-in-law in Brooklyn. It happens to be the reason I interviewed Khan and he told me then:
“There’s a uniqueness to this program. I can’t say it’s cinema or television or theater. The camera or director doesn’t take liberties with time and space.”
Life of Pi
(2012)
Slumdog Millionaire
(2008)
Life in a Metro
(2007)
Khan’s life and career spanned a rapidly changing and modernizing India. This film captures the angst among India’s young and restless professional class, looking for love and meaning. Khan plays Monty, a sweet but socially awkward guy (again, one we all know). Like Piku, this movie showcases Khan’s comedic timing.
Angrezi Medium
(2017)
Haider
(2014)
Those roles, and thus his stories, endure.