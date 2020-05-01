Watched #ApocalypseNow (1979) Quite slow and confusing but if you get it then th…

Watched #ApocalypseNow (1979)

Quite slow and confusing but if you get it then there’s no limit. A landmark in War epic films with tough frozen reality like never before. I don’t know how it fares with the historical accuracies but i will just talk about a cinema or a feature film and this is something hallucinating on human nature and it’s effects. Francis Coppola’s visionary film on Vietnam War could feel bore and quite confusing at the end but there’s something most realistic that we haven’t seen before. Either you understand it and love or you hate it completely, it’s that much unpredictable. If someone really knows about this scenario already then there would more to judge rather than just a movie buff (like me). Apocalypse Now is an remarkable achievement in Cinematography, Sound and Production design and those 2 Oscars dolls came for the deserving guys. I personally found it slow but many times slow poison works more than the Normal one, let’s see if i can love it more after the probable repeat watch. At the moment, this got everything in all fields of a Classic filmmaking.

Rating- 8/10*

