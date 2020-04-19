Watched #ArsenicAndOldLace (1944) A hilarious Mad cap comedy with intelligence s…

Watched #ArsenicAndOldLace (1944)

A hilarious Mad cap comedy with intelligence screenwriting. Seems like Frank Capra wanted to have some so he made us laugh like mad guys by presenting this crazy comedy film. Every character in this film is purely mad whether it is Mortimer or his wife or those aunties or the doctor or horrible looking Jonathan but still film doesn’t go downwards on the basis of quality. The major credit goes to the writer, dialogue writer and Screenwriter because the film is full of crazy conflicts, struggle and at last that much needed happy ending. And even that comes with a shocking yet funny suspense from past. The original Drama was adapted so quickly on screen therefore freshness did not fade away at the time of release and me watching this film after 76 years found it certainly funny. There isn’t much to call for an acting, it’s all about Screenplay and Direction. Frank Capra did a fantastic job and it was quite shocking to see such a hilarious ride coming in 1944 when Hollywood was doing not so great with comedies. Overall, Arsenic and Old Lace provides Fun in mad way like never before but you must enjoy the intellegence hidden in it’s screenwriting.

Rating- 8/10*

