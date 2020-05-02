Watched #BeingThere (1979) The Most Accurate Classic of Hal Ashby powered by Leg…

Watched #BeingThere (1979)

The Most Accurate Classic of Hal Ashby powered by Legendary performance of Peter Sellers. Something much more accurate and simply relevant than Forrest Gump. Being There is a story of a simple-minded Gardener who isn’t smart enough for the livelihood in the country but his simple thoughts on Garden caring makes him the most philosophical man in the country. Media, political People and VIPs fall over his simplicity and quotes. Such heart warming film that also makes you to learn something about the life is important in Cinema world, rather than just seeking for entertainment. Hal Ashby delivers a Classic emotional comedy drama with high rate of accuracy. This is something that came 15 years before Forrest Gump and still doesn’t have a loophole or big mistakes to be forgiven. Peter Sellers has given a Legendary performance, i can give it another watch just to see Mr. Chauncey Gardiner. This is a compelling drama that serves Simplicity, intelligence, basic morals, friendship, love, attraction, popularity and what not in just one narration, such a great writing it is. Also the supporting cast seems flawless whether it is Shirley Maclaine or Oscar winning act by Melvyn Douglas. In a nutshell, Being There is deep meaning human drama that plays with sentiments without being dramatic. If you liked Forrest Gump then try this old wine and let me know the taste. I heard many people don’t know about this film so now it’s my job to make it popular in my list at least, i can call myself lucky now.

Rating- 8/10*

