Watched #BlueVelvet (1986)

A strange thriller that comes with lot of disturbing and sensational visuals. Underworld theme always causes some unbearable stuff as far as simplicity of the content is concerned, meanwhile Blue Velvet goes to break that barrier of simplicity and showcases underworld drama in superbly vulgar course. Well, the brutality doesn’t really help the content much, nevertheless it helps to build the character up very strongly. A sudden interest on something weird happenings around, takes a guy on a journey of nightmare and love confusions. Then he explores a wicked woman and psychotic killers that left me stunned. Although, there’s something less when it comes to mysterious planning and blowing climax, Blue Velvet still got me chilling and thrilling. This David Lynch film can’t be recommended to everyone, this is strictly for those who can handle brutality and vulgarity with ease. Watch to experience ghe strange world.

Rating- 7/10*

