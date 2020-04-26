Watched #Boomerang (1947)

A sublime Courtroom docudrama of a man of Integrity.. This isn’t typically drawn the way we see other courtroom dramas who proves either one side very guilty and the opponents very humiliated, instead Boomerang just proves the innocent man not guilty without defaming Cops, Court and politicians. Elia Kazan is one of my favourite director because of his straight forward stroke on content and he didn’t disappoint me as always. He has several Oscar winning Classics but i feel sad that many of them ignored and made Boomerang an underrated film. Maybe because the style of storytelling wasn’t like a full fledged feature film, but i ask what has it got to with the impact and exploration of content? A good Content is a good content, doesn’t matter if it comes in documentary style and not in feature film zone. And above all this is based on true event which made me fall for it already. Dana Andrews as a Prosecutor has got the perfect role and variations to show his acting skills. Rest of the cast has heavyweights involved but screen space isn’t that big to notice and write down something on them. I have witnessed couple of Masterpiece like 12 Angry Men and Witness for the Prosecution in the same genre and still i have a soft corner and enough praise for Boomerange, i guess that’s enough to call it a Classic.

Rating- 8/10*

