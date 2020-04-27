Watched #BriefEncounter (1945)

A brief love story ahead of it’s time then, ahead of the time even now. WHAT A FILM !! Just gotto watch it again and again to feel it again and again. Among all the love stories on extra marritial affairs i have seen till date, Brief Encounter tops the list by margin. Possibly the only film which shows an extra marritial Affair but doesn’t harm the basic morals and commitments of the marriage. The film runs on just 2 characters of Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard and they make the entire narrative look real, gripping, engaging with thier Charming chemistry. I must admit director David Lean is a Genius, the way he showcased this unusual film with tight narrative of around 86 minutes is just mind-blowing. His ideas of telling the story are brilliant, whether it is narrating the story from the lead actress’s point of view or the trick of repeating the climax scene at the beginning and still making it feel all the way different is just unbelievable. There will be films made on an affair, true love and sacrifice but none will match the timeless impact of Brief Encounter. Recently, i remember watching bollywood flick #TheLunchbox (2013) which also includes an unusual lovestory and i loved it so much but Brief Encounter came almost 70 years before that, just imagine how powerful it is. Highly, Strongly, Intentionally Recommended ! Just don’t miss it..

Rating- 8/10*

#briefencounter #briefencounter1945 #celiajohnson #trevorhoward #stanleyholloway #joycecarey #cyrilraymond #everleygregg #margaretbarton #davidlean #MovieReview #FilmReview #review #hollywoodmovie #hollywoodmoviereview #hollywoodclassics #classichollywood #classic #classicmovie

Source