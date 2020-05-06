Watched #Chinatown (1974)

Something really special, wonderful that couldn’t rule Oscars because of #TheGodfather2 mania. A story of a detective that has Mystery, thriller, noir and little bit psychological cynical with extreme realistic take. I was expecting that water issue to be explored more and make it open to the society but sadly it didn’t happen. But thankfully the mystery and Noir both are well explored. I tell you this guy, Jack Nicholson is born to portray some legendary characters and Detective Gittes is one of those. Faye Dunaway looks absolute beauty as she portrays Evelyn, who is rich, a woman with plan and also the woman with so many troubles in life. Director Roman Polanski gets everything right in this narrative with his intense storytelling style and intelligent inputs. That “Chinatown” thing doesn’t seem to be acknowledgeable for me and it might take some time or research for me to understand it. This one deserves to watched for its sublime form of filmmaking. A Classic !

Rating- 8/10*

#chinatown #chinatown1974 #jacknicholson #fayedunaway #romanpolanski #johnhuston #perrylopez #johnhillerman #darrellzwerling #dianeladd #royjenson #belindapalmer #moviereview #filmreview #review #hollywood #hollywoodclassics #hollywoodmoviereview #hollywoodmovie #classicmovie #classichollywood @roman_polanski_fanpage @jacknicholsonofficial @fayedunawayofficial

Source