Watched #Gigi (1958) One of the lowest rated Oscar Winner at IMDb for a reason. …

One of the lowest rated Oscar Winner at IMDb for a reason. I can say this confidently that Gigi is good, musically charming and pleasing but too less to grab 9 Academy Awards. A wealthy young boy falls in love with a free minded teenage Girl Gigi and they both enjoy spending time in each others company. Was that enough to make a film on it? Certainly it was but that makes it too simple and generous considering the kind of cinema people expect after knowing Oscar 1959’s list. I am not here to bash Oscars, let them walk with their perspective, i will on walk on my own. Coming to the positive sides of Gigi, it has got a decent storyline which has been boosted by Excellent musicals. The acting performances by Leslie Caron, Louis Jourdon and Maurice Chevalier were fine. What i didn’t like is the climax. Just too ordinary and predictable as any regular film. Also, film somewhat explores Parisian society as they were born to live on gossips and scandals. Didn’t they have a cheerful life? All said much i guess, this one might have got lucky at Oscars due to lack of competitions but i could easily name couple of better Classics than Gigi released in same year.

Rating – 7/10*

