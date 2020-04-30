Watched #KramerVsKramer (1979)

A heart touching drama on divorce and parenthood that could have got more emotional and intellectual if wanted. See, divorce and parenting a child have not been new subjects in Hollywood but Kramer vs Kramer doesn’t make it too typical or dramatic instead it shows Mother and Father’s point of views with honesty even when they looked like turning ugly in the courtroom. This is the most practical version of fight of A mother who loves her child very much but an unhappy wife ask for his son’s custody vs a Father who loves his child very much but couldn’t give enough time to his wife due to work commitments. What i personally felt that this film could have got little more emotional and intellectual in the climax and i might have had bunch of tissues. The last scene when Meryl Streep goes up in the life to meet her child could have extended and i would have love to see some emotional and intellectual affair between the Mother and the Kid. Whether it is The original or its Bollywood remake #AkeleHumAkeleTum both the films missed a chance of a classic ending that can be remembered forever. Under the smart direction of Robert Benton, Actor Dustin Hoffman does an excellent job in the lead role whereas Meryl Streep as his wife plays supporting role with conviction. Well i loved the kid more (Justin Henry). Overall, this is a Fantastic film but 5 Oscars against films like #ApocalypseNow #BeingThere and #AllThatJazz .. well, we can certainly have lots of argument on that.

Rating- 7/10*

