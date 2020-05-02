Watched #LAConfidential (1997) A promising crime drama that has a few shortcomin…

Watched #LAConfidential (1997)

A promising crime drama that has a few shortcomings. Not a complete thriller nor a complete drama yet grips the scenario with lot of conflicts and then shortfalls to it’s own content. Let me see what i liked, Outstanding performances by Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and hot as hell Kim Basinger, the screenplay with a pace, director’s conviction to get the story to the end. The things didn’t work for me are, The Prostitution angle and the love story made on it, The overall conclusion on corruption and mainly those cops covering up thier troubles for the sake of the image in public. Maybe, this is not something i expected especially towards the end when you just don’t get enough thrills and realise all this drama and backdrop hunt was made to destroy a simple Porn-chain. Ain’t it just too less for a Film that has been loved by critics and audiences? I could be the only one to dislike the film that much but yes i have my own views. I could be wrong or i could be right, i don’t know, i better fall for a film with a better and strong climax that should really inspire Cops and help them to fight against corruption. Overall, LA Confidential is a promising crime drama with some deficiencies in it’s content and we have seen so many better and Cult films in this genre.

Rating- 7/10*

#laconfidential #laconfidential1997 #russellcrowe #kevinspacey #guypearce #kimbasinger #dannydevito #jamescromwell #ronrifkin #grahambeckel #mattmccoy #ambersmith #paoloseganti #davidstraithairn #curtishanson #moviereview #FilmReview #review #hollywoodmovie #hollywoodmoviereview

