Watched #TheManWhoKnewTooMuch (1956) An Alfred Hitchcock thriller that gets a re…

Watched #TheManWhoKnewTooMuch (1956)

An Alfred Hitchcock thriller that gets a remake after 22 years with bigger and shinier form but lacks the legacy. Among all those Hitchcock films i have seen, this one probably has the most ordinary climax. The famous Albert Hall scene makes it eye pleasing, though i was expecting it to have some more thrilling moments around there. James Stewart almost does what he’s known for and in Hitchcock films he doesn’t really go wrong. Doris Day was exceptionally well in her character as a mother and a wife both, that was little unexpected for me. Bernard Miles and Brenda De Banzie in villain roles should have got better writing and characterisation. In 119 mins of screenplay, The Man Who Knew Too Much never gets dull but you expect a better climax after spending so much time on a product. This Alfred Hitchcock directorial is entertaining and gripping in the first half but it has been harmed by predictibility in the 2nd half. I wish it had a more thrilling climax and i would have loved it more than now. Even after some falters, The Man Who Knew Too Much still has a lot to be watched.

Rating – 7/10*

