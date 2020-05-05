Watched #TheWrongMan (1956) When Alfred Hitchcock says, i want you to see a diff…

Watched #TheWrongMan (1956)

When Alfred Hitchcock says, i want you to see a different one. You gotto buckle up for something exciting and yes The Wrong Man does the most different thing in Hitchcock’s career. This is a Alfred Hitchcock film that comes with no gimmicks, no fictional suspense yet so gripping and engaged. Okay, so you take just couple of mins to show the lead actor’s daily activities and you get into the nightmare that happened to them. It was tragic and i actually started feeling the pain and innocence right from the start. Henry Fonda outshined everyone in the film and Vera Miles does quite reasonable with that psychotic character. Director Alfred Hitchcock does something different yet fair enough for his own standard, maybe we just have to look at it from different perspective. Some films show us the real faces of society’s people and unhappily proves that the mistakes done by them are even more terrible than fictional characters. The Wrong Man is that one realistic acknowledgement to all of us.

Rating- 8/10*

#thewrongman #thewrongman1956 #alfredhitchcock #veramiles #henryfonda #christopheremmanuelbalestrero #anthonyquayle #charlescooper #haroldstone #estherminciotti #moviereview #filmreview #review #hollywood #hollywoodclassics #thriller #hollywoodmoviereview #hollywoodmovie @alfredhitchcockofficial @mrfonda

Source