Watched #Whiplash (2014) Pumped up.. A musical juggernaut. “The Next Charlie Par…

Watched #Whiplash (2014)

Pumped up.. A musical juggernaut. “The Next Charlie Parker would never be discouraged.” It is just in the perfect tempo. Pacy screenplay and excellent direction of Damien Chazelle never goes out of the tempo. A righteous form of musical obsession, passion, madness and achivement. Miles Teller should have done a lot of practising for the role and his efforts can seen on screen. That deadly villainous Teacher of J. K. Simmons will remain in memory for some years, i wish i had someone as cruel as him. There is hardly a dull moment in this 100 minutes jazz ride and that’s why the editor deserves kudos. I watched the climax with gumpy throat and i don’t remember doing such business recently for any film. Being an ordinary story Whiplash still stands tall because of Extraordinary gripping presentation and i may have sime arguments on it’s Oscar trophies being more in numbers. Watch it and have a blast if you love Music and Musical instruments.

Rating- 8/10*

