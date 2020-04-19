Watching the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts Air-Drumming to ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ Is Pure Joy

Saturday’s “One World: Together at Home” concert, organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, featured a thoroughly starry lineup. The event, which celebrated the efforts of medical workers fighting the coronavirus, was hosted by late night’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel, and curated by Lady Gaga. It featured performances by legends like Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and Celine Dion, and appearances by notables like Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama.

The tone was, understandably, relatively muted throughout, with interviews with medical professionals dotted between largely somber performances. Lizzo belted out Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” while Taylor Swift performed “Soon You’ll Get Better,” a song she wrote about her mother’s struggle with cancer. But there was one performance that was notably joyful: The Rolling Stones’ appropriately socially distanced take on “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” And the most fun part of the most fun performance of the night was Charlie Watts, who gamely air-drummed along to the song.

Watts—interview shy and famously fond of sketching every hotel room he’s ever stayed in, has always been the most endearingly enigmatic member of the band, so naturally, his air drumming went unexplained. Did he just not want to set up a kit? Who was providing the percussion that’s clearly audible? It doesn’t really matter. Sitting in a cozy-looking room lined with a floor-to-ceiling with record shelf, the 78-year-old radiated a quiet joy as he mimed his part, complete with an armchair standing in for cymbals. Check out the performance below.