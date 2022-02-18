WaterField Unveils its first Co-Designed Case for the Valve Steam Deck & Accessories

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — WaterField Designs, a San-Francisco maker of bags and cases for digital gear, announces the CitySlicker case for the Valve Steam Deck, a sophisticated case for gamers seeking one with a more professional look that protects both the handheld and its basic accessories. Made from ballistic nylon or waxed canvas and full-grain leather, the premium CitySlicker stows the Steam Deck basic set up: the console, power supply, cords, SD cards, and microSD cards. In collaboration with over 1,500 customers, WaterField is developing a collection of Steam Deck cases targeted for different uses, of which the CitySlicker is the first. Additional co-designed cases will be announced in the next several weeks.

“When we surveyed customers about the form and function of their ideal Steam Deck case, an overwhelming majority requested a modified version of our popular CitySlicker, customized for the Steam Deck,” said company owner, Gary Waterfield. “They described additional types of cases they’d like based on how they plan to use their Steam Deck in various scenarios. So, we’ll be launching an entire collection of cases for the Steam Deck, starting today with our CitySlicker.”

Intentionally involving target users in the company’s Community Design Projects, like this one for Steam Deck cases, allows the WaterField design team to turn users’ input into insights that inform evolving design developments and shed light on details often missed by larger manufacturers. Handcrafted in the U.S. with premium materials, the WaterField CitySlicker not only protects and organizes the Steam Deck console but also its basic accessories, thus setting it apart from the manufacturer’s case that simply stores the console.

Underneath a double-layer, full-grain leather flap, a padded main compartment with side and rear impact-resistant plastic inserts and a padded neoprene bottom, cradles the precious handheld. A slim padded Ultrasuede® cushion in front of the screen keeps the joysticks protected and in place and doubles as a built-in screen cleaner. This feature effortlessly cleans the screen each time the handheld is inserted or removed. Behind the console, a padded pocket stows items like a USB-C cable and a cleaning cloth. Five leather SD slots are ideal for those who wish to carry microSD adapters; clever open spaces at the bottom allow users to push the cards up to easily retrieve them. A mesh back pocket closes with a self-locking zipper; inside users can store the power source, a short HDMI cable (for those who wish to connect the console to a larger screen), and microSD cards in five integrated slots. The CitySlicker carries elegantly under an arm or inside a larger bag, and optional add-ons — a carabiner, a wrist strap, and/or a matching sling strap — provide additional carrying flexibility.

Features at a glance:



Dual-layer premium full-grain leather flap

Scratch-free padded lining

Ultrasuede® padded interior pocket — protects and cleans the screen

Padded Ultrasuede® bumpers — protect joysticks

Impact-resistant plastic on back and sides

Neoprene bottom strip

Bottom finger loop — aids console removal

Self-finding magnetic snap closures

Self-locking zippered mesh back pocket with five integrated microSD slots and space for accessories

Five leather SD or SD card-adapter slots

Optional carrying add-ons: carabiner, wrist strap, and/or sling strap

VIDEO QUICK LOOK

Since the company’s inception in 1998, WaterField Designs has incorporated customer feedback into the design of its various bags and cases. By inviting target users’ input, WaterField creates cases that specifically address users’ needs and include unique details, such as the integrated microSD slots and the multiple carrying options for the CitySlicker. Two upcoming co-designed Steam Deck cases will address additional use-case scenarios described by participants. The CitySlicker for the Steam Deck joins WaterField’s gaming case collection of Nintendo Switch cases, Switch Lite cases, and Analogue Pocket cases.

Availability & Pricing CitySlicker for the Steam Deck

Price: $129.

Colors: black ballistic nylon with full-grain black, blue, chocolate, crimson, grizzly, or white leather; waxed canvas with full-grain chocolate or grizzly leather.

Materials: self-finding magnetic snaps; self-locking zippers; impact-resistant plastic inserts; neoprene padding; Ultrasuede®.

Dimensions & weight: 12 x 5 x 2 in., 12.2 oz.

Optional add-ons: carabiner +$3; 3/8-inch leather wrist loop +$15; a matching adjustable sling strap with cam lock buckle +$19.

Orders received through midnight, Monday, February 21, will receive a complimentary matching sling strap.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins March 11, 2022.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available at the company website under “Our Story.”

Media Contact

Heidi Marzke, Waterfield Designs, 1 4152970088, heidi@sfbags.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Waterfield Designs

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

