Waterpark comes included with this $7.9million Florida home that boasts its own lighthouse

Waterparks and swimming pools across the country may remain closed this Memorial Day weekend but that would be no cause for concern if you owned this $7.9million Florida home.

Named the Key Largo Lighthouse, the home comes with its own waterpark including waterfalls, a waterslide, and even cabanas to shower and change.

The six-bedroom, seven-bath property has just gone on the market and stands on 1.62 acres that look more like a holiday resort than an everyday house.

Inside, the main home takes on a ranch-like feel with sliding barn doors and mounted animal heads

As well as its impressive pool area, the home also has incredible beach access as well as two boats, a boat slip and boat lifts included.

Inside, the main home is designed like a ranch with sliding barn doors mixed with chandeliers while the guest cottages are decorated more on a beach theme.

The home, which overs, 2,890 sq. ft. is burrowed away behind a gated entry way and lies off the roadside.

The listing for Key Largo also includes the two boats that are show here in the property’s own slipway on the ocean front

The listing states that the living quarters have been spaced out in a cottage-style setting, and has several private sleeping quarters including the main house, a downstairs apartment and a separate bunk house.

The main house features a massive window into the living room where a magnificent chandelier stands.

The numerous living areas have a rustic feel with a large kitchen counter ready to feed the masses and plenty of different couch spaces where you can lounge.

The master bedroom boasts an impressive walk-in closet and large shower area and dressing room.

The $7.9million home comes with a large kitchen including a long kitchen counter lit up with chandeliers

But the outdoor area is the main winner of the property with Tiki huts and multiple outdoor kitchens as well as TVs and an outdoor speaker.

It even has its own pizza oven.

Walking out of the door to the pool area, you are instantly greeted with lounge chairs and Tiki bar shelters as the water lies ahead.

Outside is impeccably manicured consisting of palm tree lined stone and Chicago brick walkways.

The Tiki huts are positioned around the property in perfect locations for reprieve from the Florida Keys sunshine, whether it be shelter for a car or being used as a seating area.

For those who don’t want to spend their days lazing by the pool or reading in the hammocks, there are plenty of other activities on offer with a volleyball court, tennis court and shuffleboard area.

The pool looks exactly like a waterpark with rockpools and a suspension bridge which leads to a waterslide to bring you straight into the zero-entry pool.

You can cool off in the open-air showers sheltered from the rest of the pool area.

Two boats come included with the listing and the Key Largo Lighthouse also has its own boat slip an boat lifts

One of the most striking features of the pool area, however, is the white and blue lighthouse towering above the changing rooms and looking straight out onto the sea. At night time, the lighthouse can be lit up making it look even more spectacular.

If you ever get tired of that, you could walk down to the 700 feet of ocean front or take advantage of the boats.

All parts of the property are lit up meaning it can be used through the night.

The home is now on the market and the owners are offering it up fully turnkey and including all furniture, appliances, TVs and even the 2 boats at the dock.

Located close to John Pennekamp State Park it is also just an hour’s drive to more central Florida.

Two Tiki huts pictured here at the front of the house can be used to shelter cars from the Florida summer sun