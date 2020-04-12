Wayne Rooney finally granted permission from council to park tractor at his new £20million mansion

Wayne Rooney has finally won a 21-month planning battle and will be able to park a tractor at his new £20million Cheshire mansion.

The former Manchester United frontman was embroiled in a lengthy feud over his home, but has been handed permission to build a shed to store the vehicle in by Cheshire East council.

Derby star Rooney, his wife Coleen and their four sons plan to move into the three-storey mansion within months.

But the building has caused problems in the local area, with Rooney having first submitted the plans to convert the series of farm buildings in July 2018.

The proposals were initially rejected by Ollerton with Marthall parish council, who were concerned that the mansion could be a potential eyesore.

But last week, the amended plans were approved for the abode – which has been dubbed the ‘Morrison’s Mansion’ due to its similarity with the superstore.

The six-bedroom house features a football pitch, allowing Rooney to practice his skills in the sanctity of his own home, and comes with 40 acres of its own grounds.

Rooney splashed out £4m for a property designer in order to put together the luxury abode

The pitch is even accompanied with changing rooms, although plans to build floodlights were snubbed due to the house’s expansive rural location.

Rooney had splashed out £4million for a property designer in order to construct his future home.

Neighbours objected, however, to the Cheshire location’s potential 9ft high gate and a 6ft boundary wall – forcing Rooney to eventually back down.

Council officers have also approved the updated plans concerning the wall.

The luxury house features a bar, TV room, wine cellar, indoor swimming pool, cinema room and several spa-type facilities.