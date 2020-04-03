Ways to attract birds, bees and butterflies to your yard

Diehl said her landscape before the fire was a “hodge podge” developed without any particular plan or vision over many years. There were geraniums and roses but few truly native plants.

Traumatized by the sight of a denuded landscape that once was lush with trees, they started putting in plants as soon as they broke ground on their new house, on the same lot, in June 2018. By the time they moved in last August, there was life reemerging.

“We had been looking at a dead forest. But now there were little pockets of blooms with bees and butterflies,” she said.

Owens brought in a meadow of No Mow Fescue, a soft turf substitute that the dogs love and that doesn’t need much water or maintenance. For the wildlife, there is a large mass of flowering sage and other pollinator-friendly natives such as coffeeberry, a low-growing mounding variety called “San Bruno” and Apricot Mallow, a pretty plant commonly seen throughout Sonoma County. Other features serve to “harden” the landscape against wildfire, such as walls and an attractive stone swale for drainage.

“We’re trying to live in more harmony with what is a natural reality for where we live,” Diehl said of her vastly different new landscape. “We now have a lot of rocks and pebbles and other decorative features around our house instead of bark. It’s a modern, clean feel. I don’t have to worry about it, and that’s a good peace of mind.”

Network of oases

Owens is installing four other gardens in Mark West and Fountaingrove, creating a network of nearby oases for wildlife. She also is doing six in the Bennett Ridge area on the other side of Santa Rosa. Each adds to the corridor with plants that provide food and protection.

Owens dreamed up The Habitat Corridor Project while working on her master’s degree in sustainable enterprise at Dominican College. She wanted to design a for-profit business that fed into a nonprofit. Her landscape business, April Owens Designs, would donate part of its income to the nonprofit Habitat Corridor Project.

Her collaboration with Bauer, the author of “The California Wildlife Habitat Garden: How to Attract Bees, Butterflies, Birds, and Other Animals,” led to the creation of the Habitat Corridor Project. Their vision is to lead by example, replacing high-maintenance lawns and water-intensive landscapes with California native gardens.

The two demonstration gardens they started with in Sebastopol, in front of the Chamber of Commerce on Main Street and outside the Community Center on Morris Street, show how attractive a native garden can look with the right plants and good planning. Ceanothus, California’s striking native lilac, is in bloom now with deep cobalt blue pannicles. It stands out among other hedgerow plants — salt bush, wax myrtle and coffeeberry, one of Owens’ favorites, as well as attractive perennials such as coyote mint and California’s native fuchsia.

While an all-native garden is the most sustainable, Owens said you don’t have to give up all the plants you love, as long as you create a balance.

“I believe in using the plant community that is local to you to create sanctuaries in your garden with just a few native plants that work for what you want to bring in,” Owens said. “If you want butterflies, you need to make sure you get a few plants that are going to relate to butterflies. Or say you love bumblebees. You need to make sure you have plants that will bring those sweet bumblebees to your garden.”