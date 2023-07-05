WCIF in figures

CHENGDU, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Global Times: The 19th Western China International Fair (WCIF) closed in Chengdu, Sichuan Province on July 3. A series of major achievements have been achieved at the WCIF. Here are some of the key figures.

1. 200,000 square meters

A total of 6 theme pavilions and 4 professional exhibitions were set up, with a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters.

2. 3,500 enterprises

About 3,500 enterprises from 56 countries and regions participated in the fair, and 40 of the 56 are countries and regions along the “Belt and Road.”

3. 17 countries

Seventeen countries, including Thailand, Australia and Pakistan, set up national pavilions, showcasing cooperation achievements and investment opportunities in the fields of economy, trade and cultural ex-changes, etc.

4. 60,000 & 700,000

More than 60,000 domestic and foreign guests and merchants attended the fair online or offline, and the number of visitors who attended the fair online or offline reached 700,000.

5. 50 activities

A total of 50 various activities were held; about 30 of them are investment promotion activities held by Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, western Chinese provinces, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and Sichuan provincial departments and cities (prefectures).

6. 492 projects

A total of 492 investment cooperation projects were signed with domestic and foreign investors by 12 western provinces (districts and cities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, involving multiple industrial fields such as electronic information, new energy, new materials and biomedicine, etc.

7. 70% & 80%

At this year’s WCIF, the average investment scale of signed projects by Sichuan exceeded 1.3 billion yuan, and there were 66 projects with an investment of 3 billion yuan or more; projects in the manufacturing industry accounted for more than 70% of Sichuan’s total signed projects, with the amount of investment exceeding 80% among all projects.

8. 220 million & 60 million times

About 150 domestic and foreign media, and some 700 reporters came to the WCIF for interviews and reports, publishing about 3,000 reports with a global exposure of 220 million times. The WCIF received more than 60 million views on platforms such as Weibo and Douyin. The “Invest in Sichuan” and “Tianfu Convention and Exhibition” new media matrix launched 25 original works that were read more than 100,000 times.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/wcif-in-figures-301870104.html

SOURCE Global Times

