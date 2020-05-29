Jimmys Post

We all know milkis a vital ingredient in almost every dessert. But plain milk is…

We all know milkis a vital ingredient in almost every dessert. But plain milk is…

We all know milk🥛is a vital ingredient in almost every dessert. But plain milk is not always a feasible option. Many alternatives are thus used for preparing thick and creamy sweets. One such product is Nestle’s Milkmaid
Sweetened Condensed Milk (SCM). It is considered as an essential ingredient in all desserts by users.
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
What’s so special about this product?
Condensed Milk has upto 60 percent of water💧removed (that makes it creamy) from raw milk🥛and sugar added to it increases the shelf life. It can last for years without refrigeration if canned!
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
How is it produced?
The process involves clarification of raw milk to a certain fat level (skimming). Then it is heated🔥at 85-90°C for a few seconds where the water💧is evaporated and sugar is added at this instant. Finally SCM is obtained.
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Where is it used?
Used as a sweetener and thickening substance in ice-creams, cakes🧁 and other desserts.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#milkmaid #nestle #nestlemilkmaid #goodfoodgoodlife #productphotography #product #productreview #review #information #milk #milkproducts #condensedmilk #sweetcondensedmilk #scm #sweet #dishes #addon #foodlovers #foodproduct #foodporn #foodgasm #foodiesofinstagram #foodies #foodiesofmumbai #mumbai #mumbaiblogger #instadaily #instagood #foodionados

Source

admin

Related News

They have been so good to me… ° These products have become staples in my rout…

They have been so good to me… ° These products have become staples in my rout…

They have been so good to me… ° These products have become staples in my routine. I grab for them all the time because they

#usmoviereview حمد سيف الريامي تحذير قوي لعدد من الناس ” قد لا يعجبك الفيلم ال…

#usmoviereview حمد سيف الريامي تحذير قوي لعدد من الناس ” قد لا يعجبك الفيلم ال…

#usmoviereview حمد سيف الريامي تحذير قوي لعدد من الناس ” قد لا يعجبك الفيلم اليوم لكنه لا محال سيكون من الأفلام الهامة في السينما !

CONCURSO!!!  Se parte de las ideas más innovadoras, las empresas con mayor proy…

CONCURSO!!!  Se parte de las ideas más innovadoras, las empresas con mayor proy…

CONCURSO!!! 👆 Se parte de las ideas más innovadoras, las empresas con mayor proyección y los expertos más relevantes en el mundo de las tecnologías emergentes.

Stop wishing you had great skin & get it with this BERRYGLOW Probiotic recovery …

Stop wishing you had great skin & get it with this BERRYGLOW Probiotic recovery …

Stop wishing you had great skin & get it with this BERRYGLOW Probiotic recovery mask from @glamglowcanada 💖 One of a few mask i love!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *