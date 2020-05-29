We all know milkis a vital ingredient in almost every dessert. But plain milk is…

We all know milk🥛is a vital ingredient in almost every dessert. But plain milk is not always a feasible option. Many alternatives are thus used for preparing thick and creamy sweets. One such product is Nestle’s Milkmaid

Sweetened Condensed Milk (SCM). It is considered as an essential ingredient in all desserts by users.

What’s so special about this product?

Condensed Milk has upto 60 percent of water💧removed (that makes it creamy) from raw milk🥛and sugar added to it increases the shelf life. It can last for years without refrigeration if canned!

How is it produced?

The process involves clarification of raw milk to a certain fat level (skimming). Then it is heated🔥at 85-90°C for a few seconds where the water💧is evaporated and sugar is added at this instant. Finally SCM is obtained.

Where is it used?

Used as a sweetener and thickening substance in ice-creams, cakes🧁 and other desserts.

