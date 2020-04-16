We Are Curious To Watch These 10 Famous Child Actors of 90’s Era on Big Screen Again

The film industry is booming with talent and what’s more surprising is that the child actors are stealing the show from the lead stars. Child actors have always managed to entertain the audience with some popular characters on TV or in films. They have also managed to stay in the minds of the viewers even after so many years. While some of them grow up to excel on the screen, some just disappeared with time.

Here are ten such child actors who we wish to see again on big screen.

Parzan Dastur

This cute little sardar kid who used to count stars from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai won everyone’s heart. Also his solo dialogue, “tussi ja rahe ho, tussi na jao” was also loved by all. Besides KKHH, he was seen in some more movies but just for a couple of minutes. In 2009, at the age of 17, he bagged his first lead role in Piyush Jha’s, Sikandar.

Kinshuk Vaidya

Making us wonder that dreams do come true, Kinshuk created magic with his pencil in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. And gradually he just vanished from small screen for almost a decade. With his comeback in 2016 with a soap opera, he was already an adult in his late 20s. We miss the cleverness and innocence in Sanju.

Juanna Sanghvi

The only thing that made us watch the film Heyy Babyy was the cute little girl Angel aka Juanna Sanghvi. We were smitten by her cute smile and twinkling eyes. It’s been 13 years she made her debut in Bollywood we never got to see her again.

Jhanak Shukla

Jhanak Shukla, who played Karishma in Karishma Kaa Karishma which was the Indian remake of Small Wonder, had a very short stint as an actor. She was also seen as Preity Zinta’s step-sister Jia in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Jhanak soon felt that Bollywood was taking too much of her time. So she quit acting to concentrate on her studies.

Adil Rizvi







Adil Rizvi, stole our hearts with his heart touching performance as little Sonu in Akele Hum Akele Tum. Adil and Aamir, as father-son duo, complemented each other and their on-screen chemistry just melted millions of hearts. After that he was never seen on the screen again. Now all grown up, we wish to see him in Bollywood soon.

Pooja Ruparel

She played the role of Kajol’s bubbly sister Chutki in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and the wild child Munna in King Uncle. We wish to see her on big screen again.

Athit Naik

Athit was much appreciated for his role as Shiv in Kal Ho Naa Ho. He was last seen on screen in 2004 in the movie Aabra Ka Daabra. 29-years-old Athit is a stellar cinematographer and has shot over 300 films till now.

Ayesha Kapur

Ayesha Kapur made a mindblowing debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black in which she starred as a young Rani Mukerji. At the age of 9, she became the youngest person to win the Zee Cine Awards and the second youngest (after Darsheel Safary) to win the Filmfare. After Black, in 2009 she was seen in Sikandar but since then we haven’t seen much of her.

Jibraan Khan

He gave us all goosebumps when he sang, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ for his mom in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham! But sadly, he couldn’t make it big in the industry despite his cute looks. Reportedly Jibraan is currently assisting Ayan Mukerji in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra.

Utkarsh Sharma

Remember the cute sardar who sang ‘Udja kale kawan’ with his onscreen father Sunny Deol in the superhit film ‘Gadar’? He was Utkarsh Sharma. After Gadar, he was next seen in Genius, 18 years later. All grown up as a handsome lad he may make his big Bollywood debut as a lead actor soon.

