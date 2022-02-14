We Are Ready To Work With JCI Nigeria – LASG

Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development has pledged its support and partnership with the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria in empowering the youth and preparing them for qualitative leadership in the society.

Addressing the National delegates of the Non-Governmental Organization in his office following a courtesy visit, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, commended the leadership of JCI Nigeria for adding values and creating impacts in the lives of the youths across the country.

In his words, ‘’The Ministry of Youth and Social Development is ready to partner with JCI Nigeria organization in moving the state forward when it comes to youths’ affairs, we cannot do it alone and work together would make things better for our youths.

Mr. Dawodu also noted that the ministry will be open to receiving innovative ideas from the youth-centered organization and working on them at the ministry level to ensure that initiative projects are implemented to support the youths.

He further assured the JCI Nigeria delegates that the ministry will be collaborating with them on their skill-up initiative, adding that the ministry is keen on empowering the young people of Lagos State with relevant skills for productivity in the state.

‘’We are currently looking at how we can organize skills-related programs for young people, it will involve various forms of skills and also educating people to enhance youth productivity.

In his remark, Wale Bakare the National President of Junior Chamber International (JCI Nigeria), lauds the commissioner for his warm reception in receiving the delegates and assures the organization will continue to contribute their quota to the national development through building youths with leadership skills and supporting communities.

The delegates however presented their #PVCCampaign initiative tagged #YourVoteYourVoice aimed at sensitizing the youths on the importance of getting their permanent voters card to exercise their civic responsibility right during elections and electing the leaders into power, this initiative was endorsed by the Honourable Commissioner.

The organization Local chapters across Lagos and nationwide has started the campaign both online and offline.

