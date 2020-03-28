‘We are Trying to Protect Our Own’: The Towns Keeping Part-Timers Out

Mr. Lowry felt like he should be doing more. He knew older residents are more at risk of death from the virus, and like him, most of his neighbors are senior citizens. Many people are in Door County, where the median age of residents is 52.

The nearby community of Sister Bay was having an emergency meeting, and Mr. Lowry decided to attend to see if he could glean ideas to come up with better solutions.

What he heard rattled him.

Health officials said the main hospital had capacity for 25 patients and could surge up to only about 50 if needed. Just four intensive care beds were available. Nurses had been beckoned to staff a local hotline that was being inundated with worried callers. The manager of the local Piggly Wiggly, one of a few grocery stores on the tip of the peninsula, talked about difficulties securing five pallets of toilet paper to alleviate a shortage.

“Wow,” Mr. Lowry kept thinking to himself as he listened. “What can we do to protect our residents?”

He thought about his own values, and how foreign it would be to tell people to stay away from their own property. He had voted for President Trump in 2016, the same as the majority of other residents of Door County. The county voted Republican up and down the ballot. He was a homeowner and even owned an art gallery and home accessories store. How did any of that measure against a deadly virus?

His town board was meeting the following night, but Mr. Lowry decided officials needed to take immediate action. He wrote the advisory telling second homeowners to stay away, and notified the ones who had already arrived that they should self-isolate for 14 days.

Other communities followed and the county itself issued a new, strongly worded advisory with similar pleadings. Even the state chimed in, with the governor later in the week telling residents to avoid travel of any kind.