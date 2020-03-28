We Finally Get To Know Why John Finlay Was Shirtless In All Of His “Tiger King” Interviews
John can do whatever he wants, IMHO.
If you’re reading this, then you’ve obviously watched the Certified Bonkers™ Netflix docuseries Tiger King and have fallen in love with Joe Exotic’s pure soul of an ex-husband, John Finlay…
…and, like the rest of us, you’re wondering why John has his shirt off in literally all of his interviews.
Well folks, we no longer have to wonder! In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Tiger King directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin answered point-blank why John chose to go topless:
So, there you have it! John wanted to show off his many tattoos, like the tigers on his forearms…
…the script on his upper arm that says, “For My Husband Joe”…
…and his intricate chest pieces.
And hey, I ain’t complaining. John, keep doing you and keep flashing those tats!
