We Need To Talk About The Weirdest Part Of “Shrek”
I can’t be the only one still thinking about this.
Like most 2000s kids, I grew up absolutely OBSESSED with the Shrek movies.
Honestly, these movies never get old.
They’re also weirdly deep for a franchise about a cartoon ogre.
But there’s one question about the Shrek movies that still haunts me to this day: How the HECK did Donkey and Dragon procreate??!
I mean, LOOK AT THESE THINGS. WHAT ARE THEY?!
Apparently, I’m not the only one still plagued by this.
Even if it was somehow genetically possible for them to have babies, can we just acknowledge the questionable, er…physics of this?
Like, I just really want to know what went through the Shrek creators’ minds when they wrote this.
We. Need. ANSWERS.
If anyone ever manages to figure this out, let me know. I’m gonna go cleanse my soul now.
