We Recycle Solar and Renewables.org Forge Partnership to Amplify Global Energy Access for Earth Day 2024

From Recycling to Renewables: A Circular Economic Approach to Sustainable Solar Initiatives

YUMA, Ariz., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This Earth Day, We Recycle Solar proudly announces a pivotal partnership in clean energy development with Renewables.org. Aiming to expedite the global shift towards solar power and endorse sustainable practices in solar panel recycling and asset recovery, the collaboration helps facilitate the transition in developing markets, while also enhancing responsible end-of-life solar panel management. Renewables.org is a leader in enabling clean energy development with shovel-ready solar projects that have five times the impact, and prevent more carbon emissions per dollar, than any other investment.

As part of the Earth Day celebration, We Recycle Solar committed to a specific initiative: For every ten solar modules recycled through its state-of-the-art facilities during April, one Panel will be donated to the Renewables Fund managed by Renewables.org. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to funding high-impact solar projects in the Global South, where the need for renewable energy is most critical.

“Teaming up with Renewables.org is a game-changer in extending the life of solar panels and helping to drive the circular economy in our sector,” said AJ Orben, Vice President of We Recycle Solar. “With projections of solar panel waste reaching 78 million tons by 2050, the rapid increase in discarded panels poses a significant environmental threat. So our shared goal not only contributes to the global expansion of clean, renewable energy, but also helps mitigate an environmental crisis in the making. So we are both focused on a cleaner, healthier planet.”

Bridging the Gap in Solar Energy Access for a Brighter Future

We Recycle Solar has already made significant strides in diverting solar panel waste from landfills via the company’s Arizona facility. At the forefront of processing end-of-life photovoltaic devices, the recycling site boasts the nation’s highest processing capacity, while the partnership between We Recycle Solar and Renewables.org further addresses two critical aspects of the solar industry: the environmental impact of solar panel waste and the urgent need for renewable energy sources in underdeveloped regions, including areas of the U.S.

While carbon-intensive power grids and insufficient funding for clean energy projects pose significant challenges in the Global South, Renewables.org addresses these major issues through its signature Renewables Fund. By placing tangible investments in projects that promise to deliver clean energy solutions now where they are needed most, Renewables.org is investing in a bolder and cleaner energy future.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to partner with We Recycle Solar for both this and projects in the future,” said Lassor Feasley, CEO of Renewables.org. “This initiative not only supports the deployment of solar energy in areas with the greatest impact on reducing carbon emissions, but also highlights the importance of responsible recycling in general as part of the solar value chain.”

Learn more about this, other upcoming projects, and join the mission to transform the planet’s energy future by following We Recycle Solar on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Instagram.

About Renewables.org

Renewables.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on accelerating the deployment of solar energy in developing markets. By providing financing to solar projects in the Global South and other developing areas, Renewables.org works to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy access in regions most impacted by climate change. Learn more at: www.Renewables.org.

About We Recycle Solar, Inc.

America’s only utility-scale solar recycler fully sanctioned by the EPA, We Recycle Solar offers comprehensive, frictionless solutions for the disposal, recycling, and management of solar assets. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, We Recycle Solar offers services that support the entire lifecycle of photovoltaic devices, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while promoting the circular economy within the solar industry. Learn more about the future of solar at: www.WeRecycleSolar.com.

Media Contact:

Quanah Locklear, Marketing Manager

(480) 482-7050

373845@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-recycle-solar-and-renewablesorg-forge-partnership-to-amplify-global-energy-access-for-earth-day-2024-302088367.html

SOURCE We Recycle Solar, Inc.

