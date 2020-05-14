‘We shouldn’t have waited’

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has admitted authorities could have done better in handling a coronavirus outbreak at a meat processing facility, as another cluster in the state continues to grow.

The Cedar Meats outbreak has infected 90 people and is now the subject of a WorkSafe investigation.

The state’s virus count went up to 1523 after nine new cases were confirmed on Thursday, three of them linked to the Brooklyn abattoir.

The state government and Cedar Meats’ management have defended the handling of the outbreak, including the decision to allow staff to work for several days after workers tested positive.