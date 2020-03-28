We will review the situation once the lockdown ends in April, and take a call: Madhav Sheth

Mobile phone-maker Realme India had to postpone plans for the launch of its new smartphone series-Narzo, in view of the coronavirus outbreak and a subsequent 21-day lockdown.

The plan was to launch on March 26. Launches have now been put off till the lockdown is over and there are clear orders to “resume production”.

The Narzo series, is expected to have designs by the Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and was aimed at strengthening Realme’s presence in the smartphone segment.

Realme is amongst the top five handset vendors in India.

In an interview with BusinessLine, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO of Realme India, talks about the postponement, supply chain disruptions and way forward.

Edited excerpts:-

How has the lockdown affected launch plans of ‘realme’ and its Narzo series?

With COVID-19 taking on serious proportion around us, we firmly believe that it is not a good time to launch a smartphone. People, quite naturally, are occupied with how to tackle the situation and staying safe. Moreover, with a national lockdown in effect, it will be impossible to make Narzo series available across retail touch-points and online platform.

How prepared was the company for this new launch?

Realme had prepared itself for the launch over the last few months. Our stocks are ready, launch video had been pre-recorded and we were on track to go ahead with an online launch. But, given current sentiment, we believe it is better to focus on taking precautionary measures and keep people safe and healthy.

Has Realme been facing supply disruptions also in view of Covid-19 outbreak, first in China and now in India?

All Realme products sold in India are manufactured here (in India) at our Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh. However, as per the goverment’s directives, production has been suspended until we get a green-light from the authorities.

The first outbreak of Covid-19 in China also impacted supply of certain components. So, all of these factors have definitely contributed to uneven supply.

What is the scenario right now?

As per Government’s notice, Realme India has suspended production of its manufacturing operations in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh since 21st March 2020.

Any financial impact of the lockdown and delay in launches?

We are not focusing on numbers right now. We did have a certain pipeline of launches for smartphones, accessories etc but all of that are pushed now. We will review the situation once the lockdown ends in April, and take a call.